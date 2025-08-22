Henry didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.

After logging six snaps in the Patriots' preseason opener, Henry didn't see action in the team's final two exhibition tilts, with an eye toward keeping him healthy ahead of Week 1. Henry, who is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded a receiving line of 66/674/2 on 97 targets in 16 games, approaches the coming campaign as New England's top pass-catching option in a TE corps that also returns Austin Hooper, who recorded 45 catches on 59 targets while working in tandem with Henry last year.