Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver.

After sitting out the Patriots' first two practice sessions of the week, Henry took the field Friday, albeit as a limited participant. Henry's return to practice was at least enough for the Patriots to leave the door open for the tight end to play Sunday, but clarity on his status one way or the other won't officially arrive until New England posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Henry can't play this weekend, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown would see expanded roles at tight end.