Henry (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Henry, who was inactive in Week 16, was limited in all three of New England's practices this week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. In his continued absence Sunday, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown (who both caught two passes in last weekend's win over the Broncos) are slated to lead the Patriots' tight end corps in Week 17.
