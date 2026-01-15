Henry (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Henry was listed as limited Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday sets the stage for the Patriots' No. 1 tight end to be available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans. During the regular season, Henry made his mark by recording a 60/768/7 receiving line in (on 87 targets) in 17 games, and he should remain one of QB Drake Maye's top passing options this weekend against a tough Houston defense that held the Steelers to six points in this past Monday's wild-card win.