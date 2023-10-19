Henry (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Henry was spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, but the tight end ended up being deemed a 'DNP' for the second straight day. What Henry is able to do Friday will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bills. If he ends up out or limited this weekend, fellow TE Mike Gesicki would see increased work Week 7, with Pharaoh Brown also a candidate for added snaps.