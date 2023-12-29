Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Henry was a limited participant in all three of New England's practices during the week after sitting out the team's Week 16 win over the Broncos. If Henry's able to limit his absence to one game, he'll likely reclaim his spot atop the tight end depth chart while pushing both Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown down a peg.
