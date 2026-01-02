Henry (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Hunter followed up Wednesday's absence from practice due to an illness with back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 18 prep, which was enough activity to clear him ahead of Sunday's matchup. The Patriots still can earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win this weekend, coupled with a Broncos loss or tie, but because the latter's opponent Sunday, the Chargers, won't have QB Justin Herbert and other starters to be named later, New England seems more likely than not to remain the No. 2 seed. Henry himself is sitting on 55 catches for 712 yards and seven touchdowns through 16 games, with only the yardage count among those serving as a new career high as his stat line currently stands.