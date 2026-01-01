Patriots' Hunter Henry: Returns to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry was listed as limited at practice Thursday.
After missing Wednesday's session, Henry's return to the field a day later, though in a limited capacity, has him trending in a positive direction as Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins approaches. Friday's injury report is destined to reveal whether New England's top tight end carries a Week 18 injury designation or is fully cleared to face Miami this weekend.
