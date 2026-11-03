Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he had no update on Henry's (foot) status heading into Sunday's game against the Packers, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports. "I don't have any expectations yet," Vrabel said of Henry. "It's kind of how he responds here. He wasn't able to finish the [Week 8] game. So we'll see where he is, and I know Hunter will do everything he can to get back to help us."

Henry recorded three receptions for 30 yards on three targets before exiting in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins due to the foot issue. The Patriots haven't provided any further word on where exactly Henry stands in his recovery, but more context on that front should arrive when the team releases its first Week 9 injury report Wednesday. Despite his early departure in Week 8, Henry leads the team in receptions (29) and is second to only wideout DeMario Douglas in receiving yards (326) through eight games.