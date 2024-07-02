Tavai and the Patriots agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year extension with a $15 million base value, and that can reach $21 million with incentives, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Tavai has entrenched himself as a key member of New England's starting linebacker corps, playing a hybrid ILB/OLB role that saw him record 110 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 17 games last season. He now joins DT Christian Barmore, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and C David Andrews as players who were entering the final year of their contracts but have re-signed under new coach Jerod Mayo. Tavai is well positioned to repeat as a worthwhile fantasy option in IDP formats in new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington's scheme.