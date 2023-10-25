Smith-Schuster (concussion) was not listed Wednesday on the Patriots' initial Week 8 injury report.

Smith-Schuster has missed the Patriots' last two games, but the wideout's removal from the injury report indicates he's cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, setting the stage for him to rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins. In his looming return to action, Smith-Schuster's path to steady volume in the passing game could be muddled, with rookie Demario Douglas making a case to maintain a key role in the offense alongside fellow wideouts Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker. In five games to date, Smith-Schuster has logged 14 catches for 86 yards on 25 targets, production that has limited his fantasy utility to deeper formats.