In his second season as a pro, Harris has a chance to carve out a complementary role behind the Patriots' top back Rhamondre Stevenson, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Now that Damien Harris is no longer in the mix and the Patriots recently cut James Robinson, snaps that don't go to Stevenson are up for grabs in the team's 2023 backfield. While it's possible that New England could bring in another back, at this stage Kevin Harris (who logged 18 carries as a rookie) has a chance to emerge as an option to spell Stevenson on early-downs, while the versatile Ty Montgomery and 2022 fourth-rounder Pierre Strong figure to compete for third-down/change-of-pace touches. Per Lazar, Kevin Harris appears to be in "terrific shape" as the coming season approaches and has displayed "a noticeable extra burst this offseason."