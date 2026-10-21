Bryant (ankle) was a full participant at the Patriots' practice Tuesday.

Bryant has opened the week with back-to-back full sessions with the Patriots, and he may be trending towards a return to action in the near future. The offensive lineman has missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign to this point after picking up an ankle injury during the preseason, but the team opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday. With New England traveling to face the Bears on Thursday, Bryant may not be ready to go in advance of Week 7, but Wednesday's injury report will provide more clarity towards his status.