Stevenson has agreed to a four-year extension with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Stevenson's deal is for $36 million, of which $17 million is reportedly guaranteed. The move to extend the 2021 fourth-rounder beyond his current pact solidifies the Patriots' backfield ahead of Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach, and with the team transitioning at the QB position, look for Stevenson and fellow RB Antonio Gibson to be key drivers of New England's offense in 2024. Over the course of 12 regular-season games last season, Stevenson logged 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 38 catches for 238 yards on 51 targets. As training camp approaches, the 26-year-old has moved past the ankle issue that cost him time down the stretch in 2023, with Stevenson's new contract terms reflecting his continued status as his team's lead back.