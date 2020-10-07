Gilmore (illness) has been asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Gilmore was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and will need to test negative twice in succession before being allowed to return to the Patriots' facilities. The reigning DPOY suited up for Monday's loss to the Chiefs, and his positive test has resulted in New England cancelling Wednesday's practice.
