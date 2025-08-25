Pharaoh Brown: Dumped by Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins released Brown on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 31-year-old veteran tight end signed with Miami back in March but didn't show enough this summer to land a 53-man roster spot. Brown appeared in 15 regular-season games with Seattle last season, making seven starts, and finished with eight catches for 65 yards. He's mainly a blocker.
