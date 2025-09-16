Raheem Blackshear: Gets look from Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings hosted Blackshear (ankle) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Blackshear reached an injury settlement with the Panthers in late August after reverting to the team's injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is attempting to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth on the practice squad.
More News
-
Raheem Blackshear: Let go from Carolina•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Re-signs with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Won't be tendered•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Efficient in regular-season finale•
-
Panthers' Raheem Blackshear: Back to reserve role Sunday•