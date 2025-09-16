default-cbs-image
The Vikings hosted Blackshear (ankle) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Blackshear reached an injury settlement with the Panthers in late August after reverting to the team's injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is attempting to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth on the practice squad.

