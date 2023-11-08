Robertson recorded three solo tackles while intercepting a pass, deflecting two others and forcing a fumble in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Robertson was able to pick off New York's quarterback Tommy DeVito in the second quarter, corralling his second interception of the season. The cornerback has now registered 21 tackles, including a sack, while intercepting a pass, deflecting three others and forcing a fumble over the first nine contests of the year.