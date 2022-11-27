site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Anthony Averett: Exits early
Averett has left Sunday's game against the Seahawks early due to a toe injury.
Averett's absence will leave the Raiders light at corner. While the 27-year-old is out, Tyler Hall and Sam Webb will be candidates for extra opportunities on the field.
