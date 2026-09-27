Bowers (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

Reports earlier in the day indicated Bowers was in line to make his 2026 season debut Sunday, and that has now been made official. The star tight end practiced in limited fashion in each of the first two days of Week 3 prep before sitting out Friday's session, which was labeled as a pre-planned absence by head coach Klint Kubiak. With Bowers ready to roll for the first time in the new season and no reports about him being on a snap limit, Michael Mayer appears set to return to a true No. 2 role, while fewer targets figure to be available for the likes of wideouts Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech.