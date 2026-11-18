Coach Klint Kubiak noted Wednesday that Bowers (ankle) doesn't need to practice this week in order to play Sunday Sunday against the Broncos, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

"If he's ready to go, we'll get him out there," said Kubiak, who previously noted that Bowers is progressing in his recovery from the ankle injury he sustained in Week 10. While it's encouraging that Bowers -- who is viewed as day-to-day -- could play this weekend, a determination on that may not arrive until game day. The Raiders kick off at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday, but Bowers is obviously the kind of player whose status is worth waiting on. An ideal scenario for his fantasy managers is rostering Michael Mayer as a pivot option.