Bowers (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

After approaching this past Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers listed as questionable, Bowers was able to suit up and recorded a 77 percent snap share in the contest en route to catching five of his eight targets for 38 yards. With his Week 3 availability confirmed, the star tight end is poised to maintain his focal role in the Raiders passing game Sunday alongside WR Jakobi Meyers.