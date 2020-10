Arnette (thumb) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday but remains on injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Arnette has cleared the necessary protocols to return to the team's facilities, but he's still rehabbing from early October thumb surgery and isn't expected to shift to the active roster until late November. Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen started at cornerback last week against the Buccaneers and are expected to maintain those roles until Arnette returns.