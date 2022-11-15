Carlson converted two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.
Carlson has attempted just three total field goals across four games since the Raiders' bye week, so the team hopefully finds more opportunities for Carlson to showcase his range Week 11 in Denver.
