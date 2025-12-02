Raiders' Devin White: Double-digit stops vs. Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White posted 11 tackles (five solo) during the Raiders' 31-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
White posted double-digit tackles for the third time in five games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye, and he finished second on the team in stops behind Jeremy Chinn (17). White has played every single defensive snap through 12 regular-season games, and his 114 total tackles is fifth most in the NFL.
