White posted 11 tackles (five solo) during the Raiders' 31-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

White posted double-digit tackles for the third time in five games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye, and he finished second on the team in stops behind Jeremy Chinn (17). White has played every single defensive snap through 12 regular-season games, and his 114 total tackles is fifth most in the NFL.

