Raiders' Devin White: Paces team with 10 stops on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White tallied 10 tackles (three solo) in Monday's Week 11 loss to the Cowboys.
White's 10 stops led Las Vegas in the loss. It was the fourth time this season the veteran linebacker has logged double-digit stops. White is up to 97 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, through 10 games.
More News
-
Raiders' Devin White: Posts seven tackles vs. Denver•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Another big performance Week 9•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Logs 16 stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Does it all in Week 6•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Posts five stops in bad Week 5 loss•
-
Raiders' Devin White: Nine tackles in loss•