Thornton was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Thornton posted a zero in the fantasy scoring column while quarterback Geno Smith struggled to get much of anything going through the air, completing 14 of 21 pass attempts for just 117 yards. On a more positive note for Thornton, he continues to retain the WR3 role behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with fellow rookie Jack Bech logging only five offensive snaps Sunday.