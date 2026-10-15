Thornton (hamstring) was a full participant at the Raiders' practice Wednesday.

Thornton has spent the entirety of the regular season on injured reserve while recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in early August. The wide receiver returned to practice last week, logging three full practices, but he ultimately did not play in the team's 45-17 loss to the Patriots in Week 5. Thornton will look to prove his health and be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's matchup with Buffalo.

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