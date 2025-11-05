Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Will be active Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Thornton will be active for Thursday's road matchup against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Thornton was a healthy scratch Week 9, but he now rejoins Raiders' the wide receiver rotation following the team's decision to trade Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville. The rookie fourth-round pick hasn't logged a catch across his last four regular-season appearances, despite having drawn seven targets in that span. Across seven career games, Thornton has secured five of 19 targets for 94 yards.
