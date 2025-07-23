Thornton continued to get first-team reps as training camp got underway for the Raiders on Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton saw work with the first-team during the team's mandatory minicamp in mid-June. The wide receiver continued to work with starting quarterback Geno Smith and the top unit Wednesday, joining the group whenever the offense was in 11 personnel. Thornton ran an impressive 4.30-second 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which makes sense considering he averaged 25.4 yards per catch as a vertical threat in his final season of collegiate action with Tennessee in 2024. The wide receiver will likely have every shot to carve out a consistent role for himself with the Raiders in 2025.