Thornton was working with the Raiders' starters during Monday's mandatory minicamp practice, Jonathan Williams of Sports Illustrated reports.

Thornton was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft after catching 26 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns during his final year at Tennessee, and he already appears to be carving out a role for himself in Las Vegas' offense. As the team currently lacks proven talent at the position behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, Thornton could end up serving as one of the team's top wideouts early on in his rookie season.