Smith completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing three yards on four carries in Sunday's 20-10 win over Tennessee.

Smith got the Raiders back in the win column after a recent poor string of play had critics calling for a quarterback change in Las Vegas. The veteran signal-caller appears to have staved off a potential QB controversy with improved play against a struggling Titans squad Sunday. The 34-year-old still couldn't pitch a clean outing, throwing his 10th interception of campaign early in the fourth quarter. The late turnover didn't cost his team a chance at victory, meaning Smith should remain under center for a tough road matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday.