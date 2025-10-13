default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing three yards on four carries in Sunday's 20-10 win over Tennessee.

Smith got the Raiders back in the win column after a recent poor string of play had critics calling for a quarterback change in Las Vegas. The veteran signal-caller appears to have staved off a potential QB controversy with improved play against a struggling Titans squad Sunday. The 34-year-old still couldn't pitch a clean outing, throwing his 10th interception of campaign early in the fourth quarter. The late turnover didn't cost his team a chance at victory, meaning Smith should remain under center for a tough road matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday.

More News