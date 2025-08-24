Smith completed two of three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 20-10 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Smith wrapped up his preseason by cashing in on the Raiders' opening drive, one where he recorded nine- and 17-yard completions to Michael Mayer and Dont'e Thornton, respectively, with the latter throw going for a touchdown. Smith also had a 10-yard completion to Thornton on third down erased from the books thanks to Las Vegas accepting a pass interference penalty, making it an encouraging night overall for the veteran signal-caller. Smith's primary backup Aidan O'Connell notably exited with a wrist injury later in Saturday's game, so Smith could be set to be backed up by rookie sixth-round pick Cam Miller for a Week 1 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 7.