Bech was not targeted in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Bech played just nine offensive snaps while fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton logged 30 behind Tre Tucker and Tyler Lockett. The Raiders subsequently fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after falling to 2-9, but Bech isn't necessarily promised additional playing time moving forward, especially given Lockett's ties to coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith from their time together in Seattle.