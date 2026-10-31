The Raiders activated Bech (forearm) from injured reserve Saturday, and he does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bech has progressed enough in his recovery from a fractured forearm to return Sunday from a four-game absence. Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers will both be the preferred targets for Kirk Cousins, but the addition of Bech gives the veteran QB another set of hands in the passing game. Bech caught five of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown across the Raiders' first two games of the regular season.