The Raiders are expected to activate Bech (forearm) injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bech drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging a trio of full practices during Week 8 prep. He's missed the Raiders' last four games while recovering from a fractured forearm, but it appears the second-year pro has progressed enough in his recovery to make his return. Bech will likely work in a rotational role alongside Cody White and Dont'e Thornton and behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor.