Bech did not play an offensive snap in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Bech was limited to a special teams role in Week 9, despite fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton's inactive designation as a healthy scratch. Meanwhile, 33-year-old veteran Tyler Lockett handled WR3 duties behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer each logging an offensive snap share north of 80 percent as well. If Meyers isn't shipped before the trade deadline, Bech's fantasy outlook for Thursday's contest in Denver is bleak.