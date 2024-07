Powers-Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Raiders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Powers-Johnson was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he'll be unavailable for the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. He's eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason and once healthy, the 21-year-old appears to be geared up for a starting role on the offensive line for Las Vegas.