Bennett (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Bennett suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter, and after being evaluated in the locker room, he will not return for the second half of Sunday's game. Decamerion Richardson will start at corner for the final two quarters opposite Jack Jones.
More News
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Set for return•
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Won't play Week 7•
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Cleared to return•
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Draws questionable tag•
-
Raiders' Jakorian Bennett: Inactive for Monday Night Football•