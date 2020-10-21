Abram was sent home from practice due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The entire Raiders' offensive line was also sent home, revealing a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the team's facilities. At this time, it doesn't appear Abram has tested positive for the virus, but he may have come into close contact with an infected person. His status is in question for this Sunday's home game versus the Buccaneers.
