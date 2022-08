Jenkins was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Jenkins signed with the Raiders on Wednesday, but he'll be unavailable for the entire 2022 campaign after sustaining a torn ACL in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason win over the Dolphins. He also dealt with a calf injury earlier in the offseason and will now face a lengthy recovery process ahead of the 2023 season.