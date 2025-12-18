Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Logs full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meredith (ankle) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Meredith missed Las Vegas' Week 15 matchup against the Eagles with foot/ankle injury, though it appears his absence will be limited to one contest. He should start at right guard against the Texans on Sunday.
