Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Will play Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meredith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Meredith was working through an ankle injury during Week 16 prep. He's been given the green light to play Sunday, when he'll likely start at right guard while Caleb Rogers provides depth at the position.
