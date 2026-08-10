Raiders' Kirk Cousins: Back with starters Monday

The Raiders returned to their usual QB rotation during Monday's practice, with Cousins working with the first team and Fernando Mendoza with the second-team, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Per McFadden, Cousins didn't participate in the team period of Saturday's session due to his scuffle with teammate Maxx Crosby during Friday's practice. Following an off day Sunday, things appear back to normal at practice for the team's top signal-callers, and as the regular season approaches Cousins continues to trend toward drawing the start over Mendoza in Week 1.