Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed five times for minus-2 yards in the Vikings' 28-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Cousins took only one sack but was hit eight times overall, and his afternoon was therefore somewhat erratic. Cousins also had to navigate Jordan Addison's third straight absence due to a thumb injury, which he managed by focusing heavily on Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to the tune of 19 targets. The veteran signal-caller completed 13 of those for 147 yards and a touchdown (Hockenson), but he also threw an interception for the fourth consecutive contest overall, the last three with Minnesota. Cousins next takes aim at the Panthers defense in a Week 13 home matchup next Sunday.