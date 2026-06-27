Raiders' Malik Benson: Impressing early

Benson turned heads during the Raiders' mandatory minicamp, Levi Edwards of the team's official site reports.

Edwards identified Benson as one of the biggest standouts of the Raiders' offseason program, noting that the rookie connected with multiple quarterbacks on deep passes during practices open to the media. The sixth-round pick enters training camp in what Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports to be an open competition at wide receiver, and his speed and ability to stretch the field could help him carve out a role if he builds on that momentum. Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton represent Benson's main competition for snaps.