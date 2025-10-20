Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Crosby's removal from the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday due to a knee injury was a precautionary measure.

Crosby left in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and with the Raiders facing a large deficit, the decision was made to keep the star pass rusher on the sidelines. The Raiders are on a bye for Week 8, so even if Crosby's injury is considered more serious than initially expected, he'll have extra time to heal up and be ready for Week 10 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 2.