Tucker did not catch his only target Sunday in the Raiders' 38-33 Week 8 win over the Jets.

Despite quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing for 247 yards, Tucker had only one ball thrown his way. In fact, only one Raiders wideout -- Jalen Nailor -- had a reception, as Cousins targeted tight ends on 16 of his 26 passes. Tucker had caught either four or five passes in each of his prior six games and had collected at least 97 receiving yards in three of those contests, though he finished below 45 yards in the other three. It's notable that he logged a season-low 52 percent offensive snap share against the Jets, but he should be in for better days ahead, beginning with a Week 9 matchup in San Francisco.