Tucker (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

After logging a limited session Wednesday, Tucker's return to a full practice a day later sets the stage for him to be available Sunday against the Chargers. With seven catches on 18 targets for 75 yards and a TD over his last two games, Tucker's recent level of involvement in the Raiders offense gives him a degree of fantasy utility heading into Week 13 action. Overall, the 2023 third-rounder has compiled a 41/530/5 receiving line on 64 targets through 11 games.