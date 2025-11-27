Raiders' Tre Tucker: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
After logging a limited session Wednesday, Tucker's return to a full practice a day later sets the stage for him to be available Sunday against the Chargers. With seven catches on 18 targets for 75 yards and a TD over his last two games, Tucker's recent level of involvement in the Raiders offense gives him a degree of fantasy utility heading into Week 13 action. Overall, the 2023 third-rounder has compiled a 41/530/5 receiving line on 64 targets through 11 games.
More News
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Struggles with 10 targets Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Hits pay dirt Monday•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Quiet in first game as top wideout•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: New No. 1 on depth chart in Vegas•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Gains 38 yards in OT loss•