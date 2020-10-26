Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Brown, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has a chance to return for Sunday's game versus the Browns, Bill Williamson of RaidersSnakepit.com reports.

This is encouraging news for the Raiders, as interim right tackle Sam Young exited this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with a knee injury as well. Brown would be a major boost to a Raiders' offensive line that just got bullied by the Buccaneers' front seven, but he'll still need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocol before returning to action.